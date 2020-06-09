NAACP to hold prayer vigil, town hall meeting on Saturday

In recognition of the killing of George Floyd and the police-related deaths of other African Americans and the “Black Lives Matter” movement, the Hickory NAACP will hold a Prayer Vigil/ Town Hall on Saturday, June 13 at 1 p.m.
The vigil will remember the lives of George Floyd and other victims of police violence across the country. This tribute will be followed by a town hall which gives opportunities for addressing local social issues with public officials and community leaders.
This non-partisan outdoor event will be held at the Christ Lutheran Church at 324 2nd Ave SE, Hickory. Community residents are invited to attend and encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
