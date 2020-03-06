HICKORY - At its monthly meeting on Sunday, the Hickory Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will feature two presentations of interest to residents of the local community.
For those interested in housing opportunities, Mitzi Gellman, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley, will present information regarding new home construction in Ridgeview. Gellman will also share information on Habitat’s home repairs program.
An additional presentation will be made by Harold R. Carrillo, partnership specialist of the U.S. Census Bureau, Atlanta Regional Census Center. He will focus on census-taking jobs and the importance of participating in Census 2020.
Carrillo will also be available to work with local organizations which can help inform African American and other underserved communities in Catawba County.
This meeting is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. at Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church at 465 South Center St. Hickory. The meeting is open to the public.
