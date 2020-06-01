NAACP leaders hope for peace, justice amid protests

The image of a Minneapolis policeman kneeling on George Floyd’s neck as he chokes to death is a sight Sam Hunt can’t erase.
As Hunt goes about his day, the video of Floyd, 46, dying during his arrest replays in Hunt’s mind over and over again. “It’s a tragic situation and once you see the image of what occurred it’s trapped in your mind,” the leader of the Hickory NAACP said.
Floyd’s death, caught on video and shared online, resulted in protests against police brutality and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Minneapolis. Protests spread across the country and into North Carolina. Protests have taken place in cities of all sizes across the state — from Morganton, Statesville and Lenoir to Charlotte and Raleigh. Hunt says the Hickory NAACP branch plans to join the movement with a peaceful event that is still being planned.
He hopes the latest incident of police brutality toward people of color will be a turning point for the U.S. “It (Floyd’s death) may be so bad that this time, finally, maybe, it will resonate with people to change how they act and feel about other people — particularly blacks and Hispanics,” Hunt said.
Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said in a statement he and his office join in the concerns felt by all Catawba County citizens.
“We support and defend everyone’s First Amendment rights to freedom of speech, peaceful assembly and to petition for redress of grievances,” Brown said. “These freedoms are the foundation of our system of government and our way of life.”
Hunt said he’s noticed more white people participating in protests than in the past and he hopes that is a sign of more widespread support.
Even a small protest of about six people on Sunday at the Hickory Police Department gave Hunt hope. “To hear that these Hickory people on behalf of the black man (protested) — I couldn’t believe it,” Hunt said. “Like one person said, it almost takes your breath away.”
Hunt said he’s glad to see people want to speak out locally — and not surprised. “I think everyone should have some feeling about this and want to be involved and change their attitudes about this so it doesn’t happen anymore,” Hunt said.
During a time when so many police departments are clashing with protesters — confrontations that sometimes turn violent — Hunt is proud to have a strong relationship with local law enforcement and government leaders, he said.
Over the weekend, he met with those groups to talk about the situation. Those strong relationships could help avoid violence if protests occur in Hickory. Hunt does not condone rioting.
Catawba County’s NAACP leader Jerry McCombs also spoke against the violence and rioting but said he stands behind the protests. “Right now the country is really upset because of all of the African Americans being killed,” McCombs said.
Floyd’s death hit a nerve, he said. The officer seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin, was arrested Friday for third-degree murder and manslaughter. McCombs said he’d like to see the other officers involved face charges as well.
The Catawba County chapter of NAACP plans to hold its annual police forum, which it typically holds in April, this fall. The forum brings together police chiefs from all Catawba County municipalities and the county to take questions from the public.
McCombs said the forum will be even more important this year than in the past. The relationship the community has with police is even more important than ever, McCombs said.
Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant said in a statement that he feels the same way.
“We are hopeful that our longstanding philosophy and practice of community policing will be the example of how to be united and work through difficult and challenging times such as this,” Whisnant said in the statement.
He said the Hickory Police Department has heard from the local community about their concerns about Floyd’s death and the protests surrounding it.
“We too share in the concerns and frustration,” Whisnant said. “So far in Hickory, things have remained peaceful.”
Hunt hopes it remains that way. “The looting part takes away from the whole issue,” he said.
Instead, he wants the peaceful protests to be noticed. He wants Floyd’s death to be noticed. “Maybe this will be the one (incident of police brutality) that will really change how people feel,” Hunt said.
Brown said he anticipates any events in Catawba County will be peaceful due to the relationship his office has with community leaders.
“We are proud of our citizens and our law enforcement officers as we continue to value our long standing community partnerships,” Brown said.
