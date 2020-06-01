NAACP leaders hope for peace, justice amid protests

Catawba County’s NAACP leader Jerry McCombs also spoke against the violence and rioting but said he stands behind the protests. “Right now the country is really upset because of all of the African Americans being killed,” McCombs said.

Floyd’s death hit a nerve, he said. The officer seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin, was arrested Friday for third-degree murder and manslaughter. McCombs said he’d like to see the other officers involved face charges as well.

The Catawba County chapter of NAACP plans to hold its annual police forum, which it typically holds in April, this fall. The forum brings together police chiefs from all Catawba County municipalities and the county to take questions from the public.

McCombs said the forum will be even more important this year than in the past. The relationship the community has with police is even more important than ever, McCombs said.

Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant said in a statement that he feels the same way.

“We are hopeful that our longstanding philosophy and practice of community policing will be the example of how to be united and work through difficult and challenging times such as this,” Whisnant said in the statement.