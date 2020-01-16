NEWTON — State Rep. and Catawba County native son Chaz Beasley will keynote the Catawba County Branch NAACP’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration on Monday in Newton.
The march to the celebration will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church at 103 S. Ervin Ave. The program starts at noon at the old courthouse at 30 N. College Ave. The event is open to the public free of charge.
“We’ve got a great program lined up to pay tribute to Rev. Dr. King and his dream of freedom and equality,” said Jerry L. McCombs, president Catawba County Branch National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. “I’m especially excited to hear keynote speaker Chaz Beasley, who some say is as dynamic a speaker as Rev. King.”
Beasley grew up in Catawba County. After graduating from Newton-Conover High School, he attended Harvard University. Then, after receiving his undergraduate degree he got a law degree from Georgetown Law School. Beasley returned to North Carolina, settling in Mecklenburg County, after law school. He says his work as an attorney in the financial industry has allowed him to hone his knowledge of how a healthy financial system provides the means to create and sustain jobs, a goal of his as an elected representative.
