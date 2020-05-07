A C-17 flew above the parking deck at Frye Regional Medical Center, banking sharply over the hospital before it flew on to the next city.
The flight over Hickory was part of a statewide flyover the N.C. Air National Guard conducted Thursday as a way of paying tribute to medical and other front-line workers.
The plane was greeted with applause from the crowd standing atop the hospital parking deck, a crowd which included several members of the hospital staff.
“It was absolutely wonderful,” said Grace Sparks, director of respiratory therapy at the hospital. “I mean, completely remarkable. We’re so appreciative here.”
Dr. Mary Polk, a specialist in pulmonary and sleep medicine, said it was fantastic.
“It’s a way of acknowledging that … we have a lot of hard work to do and we have a lot of sacrifice that’s going on and we’re trying to help people get better and it’s a scary thing right now,” Polk said.
Sparks said the last few months have been challenging but that things are going well at the hospital because of the teamwork among the staff.
She also emphasized that people in the community can feel safe coming to the hospital for problems unrelated to COVID-19 as well.
“We don’t want you to be at home and get sicker and sicker and not come into the hospital and not get help when we’re here to help you,” Sparks said.
