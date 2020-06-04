Museum's summer art camp program expands

HICKORY – Hickory Museum of Art is expanding its 2020 Summer Art Camp program to include art workshops for ages 12-17. Activities begin June 15.
The createHMA Summer Workshops provide teens the opportunity to experiment with specific art mediums like photography, painting, pottery, and more. The juniorHMA Summer Art Camp program for ages 4-13 returns with new themes like “FUNdamentals of Photography," “Ooey Gooey Mudworks," and “POP! Goes the Easel," along with yearly favorites such as “Lights. Camera. Action," “Art Explosion," “Draw–Paint–Sculpt," and “Paint a Masterpiece."
HMA has implemented new CDC-recommended processes and protocols to ensure that educational spaces are a safe and comfortable environment to create in. Each class will be restricted to a maximum of six students with student seating spaced 6 feet. The classrooms will be monitored by instructors, volunteers, and museum staff wearing masks to ensure students are safely maintaining social distancing. HMA will provide free masks to anyone who may need one.
Education entrance drop off and pick up will begin at the check-in table just inside the door. Restrooms and classrooms will be thoroughly cleaned before and after each camp and hand-sanitizer stations will be available in each classroom. To reduce cross-contamination and physical contact, each student will have their own sanitized supply kit to use through the duration of camps. A water cooler with disposable cups will be available for use instead of the hallway water fountain. Students may bring a refillable water bottle if they choose.
Visit hickoryart.org/summer-2020 for more information and registration details.
