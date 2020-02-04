GRANITE FALLS - The Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum will host its annual quilt show/contest during March.
Quilts may be taken to the museum during February on Saturdays and Sundays between 2 and 4 p.m. If you need to arrange a different time, call Barbara Ross at 396-1668. Organizers will announce rules for the contest and a date for the award presentation after the History Committee meets on Feb. 18.
Located at 107 Falls Ave., the museum is in the former home of Andrew Baird, who established a settlement that became the Town of Granite Falls. He operated an iron forge using the power of the falls that gives the town its name. For more information, go to www.granitefallshistorymuseum.org or Facebook under "Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum."
