HICKORY — People are invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library to watch and then discuss a classic film with WHKY film critic Joe Barrett.

The remaining film in this series of films inspired by books is “A Night to Remember” (1958), and will be shown on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. After watching the film, Barrett will lead a discussion including some details behind the production of the film and about those involved.

“A Night to Remember” is based on the 1955 novel of the same name by Walter Lord. It stars Kenneth More. It is a retelling of the RMS Titanic’s collision with an iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean during its maiden voyage in April 1912.

For more information, call 304-0500. All library programs are free and open to the public.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments