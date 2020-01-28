HICKORY - The public is invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on select Tuesday evenings to watch classic films that were inspired by books and then discuss them with WHKY film critic Joe Barrett.
The remaining films, dates, and times are "To Sir with Love" (1967) on Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m., and "A Night to Remember" (1958) on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. After watching the film, Barrett will lead a discussion including some details behind the production of the films and about those involved.
"To Sir with Love" is based on the 1959 E.R. Braithwaite autobiographical novel of the same name. This film was directed by James Clavell and stars Sidney Poitier as an aspiring engineer who becomes a teacher for a group of problem kids at a high school in a slum of London’s East End.
For more information, call 828-304-0500 ext. 7235. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.
