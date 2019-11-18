NEWTON – Catawba County Planning & Parks is hosting a public forum Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to share the master design plan for the county’s Mountain Creek Park. The forum will be held in the Community Room at Rehobeth United Methodist Church in Terrell, located at 9297 Sherrills Ford Road.
The public is invited to drop in and view the design plan for the park at any time during the forum. Formal presentations of the plan by design consultant Wirth & Associates will take place at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The design plan builds on public input received from previous forums and surveys coordinated in collaboration with Wirth & Associates.
The 606-acre Mountain Creek Park site, located off Little Mountain Road in the Sherrills Ford area, was created through a public-private partnership among Catawba County, the Catawba Lands Conservancy, Duke Energy, and Crescent Resources. The park is intended to be a complementary addition to the county’s park system, which includes Bakers Mountain Park, Riverbend Park, and St. Stephens Park.
For more information about Mountain Creek Park or the public forum, contact Catawba County Planning & Parks at 828-465-8381 or visit www.catawbacountync.gov.
