MORGANTON - N.C. Rep. Hugh Blackwell, Burke County’s representative in the North Carolina House of Representatives, announced that, prior to adjourning for 2019, the North Carolina House of Representatives approved the appointment of Dr. Rocco F. DiSanto of Morganton to the state’s new Information Technology Strategy Board.
DiSanto is a 1976 graduate of Duke University Pratt School of Engineering. He subsequently attended UNC School of Dentistry, completing his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1981.
Blackwell said DiSanto brings a wealth of professional experience to the Information Technology Strategy Board, including 40 years of career service spanning the fields of biomedical engineering, clinical care delivery, industrial manufacturing, telecommunications, photonics and fiber optics, data center and related systems engineering.
Part of the expertise DiSanto will bring is his experience as the founder of a number of start-up organizations in North Carolina, including BroadPlex, LLC, a fiber optic telecommunications service provider which he based in Morganton. At the time of its acquisition in 2016 by a private equity firm, it had grown to be the largest privately owned and funded fiber network in North Carolina. The BroadPlex network serves the high capacity, critical data transport needs of health care, education, government, and enterprise clients throughout North Carolina. More than a quarter million students, educators and school administrators across the state utilize BroadPlex network facilities to further their educational needs and objectives. Additionally, a number of Fortune 100 corporate data centers operating in North Carolina rely on the BroadPlex network to facilitate connectivity to peering and aggregation sites within the state and around the world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.