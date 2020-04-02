Doctor

SUBMITTED PHOTO

MORGANTON - N.C. Rep. Hugh Blackwell, Burke County’s representative in the North Carolina House of Representatives, announced that, prior to adjourning for 2019, the North Carolina House of Representatives approved the appointment of Dr. Rocco F. DiSanto of Morganton to the state’s new Information Technology Strategy Board.

DiSanto is a 1976 graduate of Duke University Pratt School of Engineering. He subsequently attended UNC School of Dentistry, completing his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1981.

Blackwell said DiSanto brings a wealth of professional experience to the Information Technology Strategy Board, including 40 years of career service spanning the fields of biomedical engineering, clinical care delivery, industrial manufacturing, telecommunications, photonics and fiber optics, data center and related systems engineering.

Part of the expertise DiSanto will bring is his experience as the founder of a number of start-up organizations in North Carolina, including BroadPlex, LLC, a fiber optic telecommunications service provider which he based in Morganton. At the time of its acquisition in 2016 by a private equity firm, it had grown to be the largest privately owned and funded fiber network in North Carolina. The BroadPlex network serves the high capacity, critical data transport needs of health care, education, government, and enterprise clients throughout North Carolina. More than a quarter million students, educators and school administrators across the state utilize BroadPlex network facilities to further their educational needs and objectives. Additionally, a number of Fortune 100 corporate data centers operating in North Carolina rely on the BroadPlex network to facilitate connectivity to peering and aggregation sites within the state and around the world.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments