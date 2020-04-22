MORGANTON - People are invited to shop with local farmers and vendors during the opening day of the Morganton Farmers Market on Saturday, May 2.
The market will be open Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, at 300 Beach St., through Oct. 31.
A Wednesday Mini Market will be open from noon to 4 p.m. at 111 North Green St., beginning May 6 and continuing every Wednesday through Oct. 28.
The markets offer locally grown produce, homemade baked breads, local meats, eggs, flowers, honey, and other farm goodies.
Follow the Morganton Farmers Market on Facebook for all the latest information on market vendors, what’s in season, and special events. Customers and vendors alike will have access to hand-washing stations at each market location and the following rules will be posted and enforced: No customers or vendors exhibiting symptoms may enter the market area; One customer at a time at each vendor table; Only handle product you are purchasing; No congregating.
The Morganton Farmers Market is sponsored by Self Help Credit Union, Burke County Farm Bureau, and the Morganton Community House.
For more information about the Morganton Farmers Market or about the SNAP and Fresh Bucks program call 828-438-5280 or email info@downtownmorganton.com
