More children in social services care spotlights need for foster families

The baby in the home of Jack and Gerri Burris was nearly undetectable.
Her muted bassinet blended with the walls of the septuagenarian couple’s home. The weeks-old baby barely made a peep, even as Gerri Burris slowly lifted her out for a lunch-time feeding.
With care, Gerri held the baby’s pale, soft head in the crook of her elbow and offered a small, warm bottle with a hot pink lid. The baby accepted with a coo, and Gerri turned her attention back to her conversation.
For Gerri and Jack, caring for babies is second nature — as is caring for dozens of children who’ve gone through the foster care system.
The couple is one of about 30 families who welcome foster children into their homes from the Catawba County Department of Health and Human Services.
Gerri and Jack find meaning in their work. While it’s not easy, it’s rewarding. They encourage others to do it, too.
“It’s necessary and there’s a tremendous need for people to do this and it’s going to get worse,” Gerri said.
Number of foster children rises
The couple is right. Over the past several years the number of children under Catawba County’s care has increased significantly — from 200 children under social services care in 2014 to 340 in 2019 and 320 in the department’s care as of April 2020, according to Catawba County social services.
The increase doesn’t have one specific cause, Child Welfare Program Administrator Debbie Dunn said. Children come under county care for all kinds of reasons — parents with substance abuse problems, addiction and more that lead to child neglect, she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t changed the number of children under care, Social Services Director Karen Harrington said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has thankfully not increased our need for resource (foster) families, but the need, in general, remains great,” Harrington said.
The department has 30 licensed kinship families who are caring for a relative, 33 licensed families seeking to adopt and 35 licensed foster families who help with children in foster care temporarily or transitionally. Children are also being cared for in group homes and specialized care homes.
With so few licensed foster families in the county, 110 children under Catawba County’s care are not living in the county, Harrington said.
That’s why social services would like to have at least three times the amount of foster families they have, said Megan Burns, a Catawba County social worker who recruits and trains foster and adoptive parents. In an ideal world, the county would have 150 or more available licensed foster families so they could find a fit for each child, Burns said.
Finding those families is a challenge, Burns said. It takes hard work, time, money and love, she said. “We want people who will work with birth parents, model good parenting, be willing to be a safe place,” Burns said. “We cast a wide net. We try in every way you can think of to get the word out.”
Even amid COVID-19, the department is working to recruit with video informational meetings. Of the five to 10 families who get information on fostering at the foster information meetings, a handful follows through. Even fewer make it through the licensing process, which includes hours of training and classes, Burns said.
Jack and Gerri agree it takes a special kind of person to foster.
“It’s not an easy job,” Gerri said. “You have to have time and space and energy. Foster care is not easy, it takes your time, it costs money. You have to give 100 percent.”
Foster families get help from the department and from the community and groups like Fostering Hope Catawba. The nonprofit run by director LeeAnn Setliff supports the needs of foster children in the system as well as the families caring for them.
“I think it (fostering) can be lonely if you let it be lonely,” Setliff said. “And that’s why I’ve really felt the need for Fostering Hope to create a community.” With community support, Burns hopes more people will be inclined to help.
Compassion fatigue
An increase in foster families in Catawba County could also help with the high turnover rate the department sees in social workers, Foster Care Program Manager Chrissy Triplett said.
When children are housed in foster homes outside the county, case managers still have to visit, only the visits can mean a two-hour drive or more.
The increase in children under care also means an increased caseload for social workers, Triplett said. Case workers can have up to 15 children under their care. For each child, the social worker must file paperwork, visit, check in with foster parents, check in with biological parents and file court paperwork.
The workload often leads to high turnover, she said. “When you have that level of stress on employees you’re looking at compassion fatigue,” Triplett said. “It’s not because they don’t care, it’s because they care too much.”
Bringing foster children closer to home would help, and the county is taking other steps to ease the workload, Harrington said.
The county recently added five new social worker positions to oversee all mandated parent, child and sibling visitations and to coach and train parents and families on improving child care. The new workers take that burden off of the foster care workers, who can then focus on reuniting children with their parents or finding them permanent homes, Harrington said.
Though COVID-19 has posed some challenges to social services, it doesn’t stop the need for foster homes, Harrington said. More homes in Catawba County, would likely lead to a smoother experience for children and families and case workers, she said.
For those with more time on their hands now, Harrington encouraged people to take that time to think about foster care.
“If families in the community are finding themselves with more time on their hands right now, then it is a great opportunity to do research on fostering and adoption, attend an online information meeting and potentially even start the process of getting licensed,” Harrington said.
For more fostering information, visit www.fostercatawba.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.