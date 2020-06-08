More children in social services care spotlights need for foster families

The increase doesn’t have one specific cause, Child Welfare Program Administrator Debbie Dunn said. Children come under county care for all kinds of reasons — parents with substance abuse problems, addiction and more that lead to child neglect, she said.

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t changed the number of children under care, Social Services Director Karen Harrington said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has thankfully not increased our need for resource (foster) families, but the need, in general, remains great,” Harrington said.

The department has 30 licensed kinship families who are caring for a relative, 33 licensed families seeking to adopt and 35 licensed foster families who help with children in foster care temporarily or transitionally. Children are also being cared for in group homes and specialized care homes.

With so few licensed foster families in the county, 110 children under Catawba County’s care are not living in the county, Harrington said.

That’s why social services would like to have at least three times the amount of foster families they have, said Megan Burns, a Catawba County social worker who recruits and trains foster and adoptive parents. In an ideal world, the county would have 150 or more available licensed foster families so they could find a fit for each child, Burns said.