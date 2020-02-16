The Vocal Ensemble of Hickory High School recently received a donation to the group’s Choral Booster Fund in the amount of $500 from the Carolina Moonlighters
According to Steve Clarke, HHS choral director, the students united their voices with the Carolina Moonlighters during a Christmas concert this past December.
Representing the Carolina Moonlighters, Lee DeArmond, treasurer, and George Rolfs, vice president of events, presented the donation to the HHS Vocal Ensemble.
Accepting the donation on behalf of Hickory High were Clarke and Principal Robert Brown. The students who perform with the HHS Vocal Ensemble also were present during the presentation.
“These young students are incredible representatives of Hickory High,” said Brown. “We are proud of their achievements and we are certainly thankful to the Carolina Moonlighters for this wonderful donation in support of our students.”
The Carolina Moonlighters is a 501(c)(3) organization and a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, International.
The chorus holds rehearsals Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the SALT Block in Hickory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.