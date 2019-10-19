NEWTON - The Footcandle Film Society will be screening the documentary "Making Montgomery Clift" on Monday, Oct. 28, at the Newton-Conover Auditorium near downtown Newton.

Showtime is 7 p.m. All tickets are $5 at the door. The public is invited.

Montgomery Clift was one of the most influential actors in the history of cinema, bucking traditions on and off screen, but countless biographies have reduced him to labels like tragically self-destructive and tormented. Now, nephew Robert Clift and Hillary Demmon rigorously examine the flawed narratives that have come to define the actor's legacy. Drawing on interviews with family and loved ones and a rich collection of unreleased archival materials, this fresh portrait of the actor's passions, contributions and commitment to living and working in his own way gives one of Hollywood's underappreciated legends his due.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments