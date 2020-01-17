HICKORY — The Hickory National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), will host a bell-ringing ceremony at noon Saturday.
The ringing of the bell signifies personal conviction and community involvement and provides an opportunity for reflection on the life and works of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
The ceremony is scheduled on Union Square in downtown Hickory. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the council chambers at Hickory City Hall.
