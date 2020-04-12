HICKORY - Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) is open and continues to serve its neighbors, who are the community's most vulnerable.
Although the lobbies are closed to the public, GHCCM is providing assistance to those in need. GHCCM is located at 31 First Ave. SE, and can be reached at 828-327-0979. It is open Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed on Fridays and Easter Monday). Its website is at www.ccmhickory.org.
Some of the changes initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic include signage directing people around the back for food pickup, providing phone number for prescription refills and prescription pickup from outside window access, and phone number for financial and health-care card applications are posted.
Two portable toilets are stationed in the parking lot to provide access to neighbors. GHCCM is following CDC guidelines by providing education to staff, volunteers, clients and neighbors. In addition to providing proper sanitation of the facility and equipment, and promoting social distancing, staff and volunteers working inside the facility are being screened, and personal protective equipment (PPE) has been made available to staff and volunteers who are working inside the facility.
Following are specific procedures that GHCCM is following:
Food Assistance: 828-327-0979
• New food applications will be processed over the phone, and instructions on the new process will be given at that time;
• For monthly food assistance, drive directly to the back loading dock where a staff member will assist you;
• Food will be placed on the pallet;
• The food will be taken off the pallet by the person picking up the food;
Financial and Health-Care Card Applications: 828-323-7914
• GHCCM staff will take financial, food and health-care applications over the phone and process documents electronically as needed by email;
• Mail for the homeless population is being distributed at the back loading dock;
Pharmacy Hotline: 828-323-7914 * (Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., closed Easter Monday)
• *Primary contact information for refill requests or pharmacy concerns*
• Pharmacy team is distributing prescriptions through the back window at the ministry;
• Pharmacy team has placed cones to mark parking spaces;
• Taped X’s have been placed six feet apart to comply with social distancing;
Medical Clinic: 828-345-0854
• Providers are contacting patients with appointments to provide telehealth services;
• Patients/neighbors will need to call the clinic for specific questions and the clinic staff will follow up with them;
• Patients are being screened outside in their vehicles;
• For anyone coming in to get a new health-care card, the ministry is not seeing patients until further notice;
• All new patients will have to be scheduled for a clinic appointment, not telehealth;
• Patient prescriptions are being switched from 30-day refill to 90-day refill, when possible;
• At this time, new health-care cards are not being provided at GHCCM. If a neighbor needs to be seen right away in order to get prescriptions written, GHCCM staff will be directing them to Kintegra or another provider;
Kintegra Health (Catawba Family Care's new name effective April 2) Phone: 828-624-0522; address: 133 First Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602 (located to the left of GHCCM if you are facing the front of the building);
31Thrift and MORE!:
• Store is currently closed;
• Providing online sales through mail service or local pickup;
• Products and clothing available for purchase online at www.31thriftandmore.org;
• Local pickups for online purchases on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. and from 4-5 p.m.
Additional:
• Masks and gloves are being worn by staff and volunteers;
• Staff and volunteers are being tested daily for any symptoms of the virus and will be sent home accordingly;
• Any staff or volunteer who can, or needs to, work at home is encouraged to do so;
GHCCM is accepting food donations. It is requested that donations be brought to the back loading dock Monday – Thursday (closed Easter Monday), 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. In addition, GHCCM is dependent on financial contributions to continue offering support to neighbors who are less fortunate. During the current pandemic crisis, more people in the community are facing a crisis of unemployment. It is the goal of GHCCM to work together to offer stability to those in crisis.
