HICKORY — Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry announced that 31 Thrift and More!, the thrift store at GHCCM, will reopen for store sales on Wednesday.
Store hours for shopping are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..; Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The address of the store is 31 First Ave., SE, Hickory. Donations of clothing, household goods, etc. will be accepted at a later date.
Upon opening of 31 Thrift and More!, strict adherence to local and federal health guidelines will be observed. Employees and volunteers will have temperature checks upon entering; masks will be worn; deep cleaning will occur at the beginning of each day, throughout the day and at the end of the day; the store will allow 11 shoppers at any given time; floor markers will indicate social distancing spacing; and guests will be encouraged to wear a mask.
The 31 Thrift and More! staff have continued working each day during the mandated shutdown. The time has been focused on organizing the store and the warehouse. The sales floor is fully stocked and ready for shoppers.
This time has enabled 31 Thrift and More! to focus on the online stores on Etsy, eBay and 31thriftandmore.org. Lisa Brannock, the Etsy volunteer, has invested much time in training store team members in the daily operations of the store. They have learned to select, list, sell and ship vintage items online. Both Etsy and eBay are running discounts to encourage online shopping during the shutdown.
To shop 31 Thrift and MORE! selection of vintage purses, jewelry, accessories, clothing and housewares on Etsy visit: www.31thriftandmore.etsy.com To shop eBay for new items with tags and vintage to antique items: www.ebay.com/str/31thriftandmore To shop a vast selection of military inventory including flag boxes, medals, ribbons, etc. as well as clothing visit: www.31thriftandmore.org
John Featherstone, 31 Thrift and More! director, and his wife Ruth, store coordinator, joined GHCCM six years ago with extensive experience in commercial retail.
As stated by Kathy Wood, executive director of GHCCM, “John and Ruth put their heart and soul into making 31 Thrift and More! the best place to shop in Hickory when looking for current, gently used and new items to buy. Their attention to detail benefits all of us. Without 31 Thrift and More!, GHCCM would lack the ability to serve our neighbors who are homeless through the voucher program, those who have lost their household and/or clothing in a fire, or someone who needs clothing for a job interview, to mention a few ways we help. We are thankful to our donors who bring their valuable possessions to GHCCM for us to generate revenue for the ministry and to assist those in our community who are our most vulnerable.”
Austin Johnson, 31 Thrift and More!’s newest employee, is working part-time as the store’s new warehouse manager. Johnson recently moved to Hickory from Belmont, where he worked for Holy Angels, a large nonprofit.
Although 31 Thrift and More! is not currently accepting donations, GHCCM continues to accept food donations. It is requested that food donations be brought to the rear loading dock Monday — Thursday (closed on Friday), 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In addition, GHCCM is dependent on financial contributions to continue offering the wide range of support to our its neighbors who are less fortunate.
The website for GHCCM is www.ccmhickory.org. For additional information email info@ccmhickory.org. To volunteer send request to outreach@ccmhickory.org.
