HICKORY - People are invited to attend free training sessions at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on March 18, with the VayaHealth Geriatric and Adult Mental Health Specialty Team. Mental health is crucial to people’s well-being. Humans need nurturing, and the VayaHealth team is here to help. There are two different classes, one session at 10 a.m. and the second session at 11 a.m.
“Enhancing Mental Health with Alternative Treatments” is the first course designed for both care providers and recipients. It looks at alternative treatments and practice modalities and their impact on mental health. Many of the “outside of the box” interventions can be incorporated into the lives of people managing a mental illness and/or their caregivers to help create balance, stability and a reduction in stress and its maladaptive impacts. The approaches are also applicable to preventing or de-escalating crisis situations.
The second course is “The Impact of Chronic Medical Illnesses on the Brain.” Chronic diseases can be challenging to manage. This course teaches ways to help the care recipient cope with the emotional and behavioral symptoms that sometimes accompany these medical conditions.
Advance registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
