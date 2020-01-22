NEWTON - Carolina Caring’s Center for Grief & Healing is hosting a group specifically for men who have experienced loss in their life.

This informal group, led by a male bereavement counselor, provides a warm and welcoming space for men who are grieving the loss of someone they love. Men are invited for a biscuit and a hot cup of coffee on the second and fourth Monday of every month at 9 a.m. at Hardees – 6090 N.C. 16 North in Denver. This group is open to the community as well as to current clients.

For more information about the Men’s Breakfast group or Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.carolinacaring.org

