HICKORY – Plans have been announced for the fifth annual Mel’s Jingle Run.

The holiday-themed 5K race will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 9 a.m. on Union Square in downtown Hickory.

Mellow Mushroom Hickory has teamed up with RunTimeRaces to continue the area’s premier Christmas-themed 5K run/walk. The timed race is family friendly, with all ages invited to participate. Not only will medals be awarded to those who place in the race, there will also be awards given for the most “jingled out” or festive costumes and race apparel.

All race proceeds will benefit the Family Guidance Center, an organization that offers a variety of counseling services for both individuals and families, as well as provides domestic violence services and a shelter for battered women.

To learn more about the Family Guidance Center, visit www.fgcservices.com.

Race participants will also be asked to bring an unwrapped, new toy on race day for a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card. The toys will be presented to Santa Cops, a charity of the Conover Police Department.

Sponsors include Dr. Jeffrey Knapp of OrthoCarolina, Frye Regional Medical Center, Catawba Valley Health System, Patrick, Harper & Dixon, LLP, Broome Insurance, Commscope, Brown & Neuwirth Oral and Cosmetic Surgery Center, Transportation Insight, St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Dr. Jim Purut and Rita Purut, and Lowes Foods.

The race will begin on Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. at the Sails on the Square in downtown Hickory and will finish at the same location. 

Online registration for this event can be found at www.RunTimeRaces.com.

