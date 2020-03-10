LENOIR — On Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Safe Kids Caldwell County and Lenoir Police Department will be collecting unused, unwanted and/or expired medication at the Foothills Pharmacy (202 Harper Ave. NW, Lenoir).
By providing safe and secure ways for people to get rid of unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications, this event can help prevent accidental poisonings and drug abuse while protecting waters.
Most caregivers know they’re supposed to store medicine up and away, yet medicine poisoning in children happens every day. New research from Safe Kids Worldwide reveals that 52,000 children were treated in emergency rooms in 2017 for medicine poisonings. Medicines are the leading cause of child poisoning.
National Poison Prevention Week is March 15-21. It is important to raise awareness of this issue and promote to caregivers to safely store any medications they are currently using, and get rid of unwanted, unused or expired medications.
Follow these tips on how to keep kids safe around medications that you do keep in your home:
1. Keep medicine up and away, out of reach and sight of children, even medicine you take every day.
2. Consider places where kids get into medicine.
3. Remember products you might not think about as medicine.
4. Give medicine safely to children.
5. Save the Poison Help number in your phone and post it visible at home: 1-800-222-1222
6. Share medicine safety information with family and friends.
For more information about medication safety, visit facebook.com/CaldwellCountySafeKids
Safe Kids Caldwell County works to prevent unintentional childhood injury, the No. 1 cause of death for children in the United States. Safe Kids Caldwell County is a member of Safe Kids Worldwide, a global network of organizations dedicated to preventing unintentional injury. Safe Kids Caldwell County was founded in 2017 and is led by the Caldwell County Health Department. For more information, visit safekids.org or facebook.com/CaldwellCountySafeKids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.