HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present two free seminars on Monday, Oct. 28, to assist small businesses with marketing and selling online.
The Small Business Center will present a no-cost “Marketing in a Social and Mobile World” seminar on Oct. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory. This seminar will discuss strategies for how businesses can adapt their marketing programs to improve their social and mobile marketing activities.
The Small Business Center will present a no-cost “Turn Your Website into a Lead Generator” seminar on Oct. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory. This seminar covers the importance of creating a purposeful web experience for web visitors with a focus on user experience and conversion. The seminar includes strategies for how a business can use their website to convert visitors into sales leads.
There is no charge to attend these seminars, but pre-registration is required. To register for either or both of these programs or for more information, contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
