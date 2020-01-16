HICKORY — The Hickory National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), in a collaborative effort supported by grants from the North Carolina Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, the United Arts Council of Catawba County and several local individuals and agencies has scheduled the following lineup of events for the Hickory area during MLK Jr. weekend.
At noon Saturday, a bell-ringing ceremony at Union Square in downtown Hickory will be hosted by Hickory NAACP. The ringing of the bell signifies personal conviction and community involvement and provides an opportunity for reflection on the life and works of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
A Graphic Arts High School and College student juried art exhibition, “Honoring Martin Luther King Jr’s Legacy: Championing Civil Discourse, Racial Equality and Contributions of African Americans,” is being held. A preview exhibition will be held at Lenoir-Rhyne University’s P.E. Monroe Auditorium Jan. 20-29. The total exhibition will be at at LRU’s Cromer Student Life Center Feb. 4-29.
At 11 a.m. Monday, NAACP will lead a march from LRU to Ridgeview Recreation Center (following a 10 a.m. program at LRU).
At noon Monday at the Ridgeview Recreation Center, the NAACP will host the community forum recognizing King’s accomplishments, philosophies of nonviolence and civil discourse and their implications for the citizens of Hickory. The program will include the play, “Freedom Riders,” by Tom Quinn presented by the Theater Arts Academy of Hickory Career & Arts Magnet School (HCAM) students, as well as expressions honoring King by community youth.
Several aadditional events are planned in February, including the following. More information on these will be forthcoming.
A free, ticketed, showing of the film “Selma,” date and time to be announced.
An MLK Jr. Quiz Bowl challenging participants to exhibit their knowledge of King and his life’s work. This event will be held on Feb. 29 at Morning Star First Baptist Church.
Other agencies and individuals supporting this undertaking include the United Arts Council of Catawba County, Lise Swensson, Young Men of Integrity, Multicultural Affairs, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Theater Arts Academy of Hickory Career & Arts Magnet School (HCAM), The City of Hickory, Hickory Police Department, Joseph Hill Tutorial Program, Ridgeview Recreation Center, Morning Star First Baptist Church and Footcandle Film Society..
