NEWTON - The Catawba County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting on Feb. 25 in the downstairs Evelyn Rhodes Genealogy Room of the Catawba County Public Library at 115 West C St. in Newton.
Alex Floyd, curator of the Rhodes Room, will present a program titled "Follow the Yellowed Brick Road: Maps in Genealogy & Local History." As most patrons of the Rhodes Room are aware, Floyd has long been an advocate of using maps in researching family history and he has helped the library accumulate what is probably the largest collection of North Carolina county maps outside of the State Archives in Raleigh.
Those efforts are now being shared in a program for the CCGS that will be bring a few surprises to researchers who have never considered maps as a potential tool in developing family histories.
All CCGS meetings are free and open to the public. A social time begins at 6:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.