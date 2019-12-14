NEWTON – Whether you believe in a less-is-more approach when decorating your Christmas tree or prefer being lavish, the Catawba County Library can help you create something special to commemorate the season.
Two separate programs are available to encourage people to craft their own handmade keepsakes. Participants can choose the one that best fits their decorating style and crafting personality.
The Build a Snowflake class takes a more technical tack, using free online software to allow each person to create a 3-D snowflake ornament based on geometric shapes. These simple but elegant snowflakes can then be printed using the library’s commercial 3-D printer.
This workshop takes place at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Main Library in Newton (115 West C St.) Register by calling 828-465-8665.
The Christmas Tree Decorations Crafternoon promises something more handcrafted, where participants can create a personalized ornament tied to their own lives, such as a special keepsake to commemorate baby’s first Christmas or honor an anniversary or birthday. The library will provide suggestions and examples to help participants get started, but each person will be free to design an ornament of his or her choosing. The family-friendly activity also provides parents and grandparents with an opportunity to assist children in creating an ornament that’s completely one-of-a-kind.
This program takes place at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the St. Stephens Branch Library (3225 Springs Road NE, Hickory). All supplies are provided. Register by calling 828-466-6821.
To learn more about the Catawba County Library System or any of its programs, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
