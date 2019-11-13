HICKORY - Get your holiday decorations started early by creating a Christmas tree made from recycled wine corks at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, Nov. 21,  at 6:30 p.m.

After gluing your corks, you’ll adorn your tree with decorations such as buttons, ribbon, paint and other motifs. All materials will be provided.

The program is free but space is limited so registration is required.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events.

