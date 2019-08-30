Dustin Hull

Dustin Hull has been named the new head baseball coach at Maiden High School. Hull coached the Maiden Middle School baseball team for the past six years.

 Submitted phot

MAIDEN — Maiden High School Principal Brian Hefner and Athletic Director Caine Houser have announced the hiring of Dustin Hull as the new head baseball coach at Maiden High.

Doug McRee has stepped down as Maiden’s head baseball coach after helping the Blue Devils in the transition year after previous coach David Williams took a job at A.C. Reynolds High School.

Hull has served as the baseball coach at Maiden Middle School for six years. He has also been a physical education teacher and the school’s athletic director. Prior to coaching at Maiden Middle, Hull was an assistant baseball coach at Draughn High School for three years. He has also assisted in the American Legion program at Maiden for several years.

“I would like to thank Principal Brian Hefner and Athletic Director Caine Houser for the opportunity to be the next head coach of the baseball program at Maiden High School,” said Hull. “I am extremely excited to continue to coach in a community that I have been very close to for the past 13 years and cannot wait to share my enthusiasm and love for baseball with the Maiden High School baseball program.”

Hull and his wife Rachel have three daughters, Kinley, Piper and Mazie.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments