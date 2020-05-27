MAIDEN — The Maiden Sportsmen Club presents an annual $2,000 scholarship to a deserving Maiden High School senior.
This year’s recipient is Shelby Pettit.
Pettit had an outstanding athletic and academic career at MHS. She was a varsity soccer captain and a member of the Beta Club and the National Technical Honor Society. She served a teaching internship at Startown Elementary School. She plans to attend UNC-Charlotte and major in elementary education.
Pettit is the daughter of Mark and Shari Pettit.
