MAIDEN — The Maiden Sportsmen Club presents an annual $2,000 scholarship to a deserving Maiden High School senior.

This year’s recipient is Shelby Pettit.

Pettit had an outstanding athletic and academic career at MHS. She was a varsity soccer captain and a member of the Beta Club and the National Technical Honor Society. She served a teaching internship at Startown Elementary School. She plans to attend UNC-Charlotte and major in elementary education.

Pettit is the daughter of Mark and Shari Pettit.

