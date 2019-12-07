LENOIR - Caldwell County Veterans Services will host an open house and luncheon for veterans on Thursday, Dec. 12, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
The annual event is hosted by the staff and held in the city/county chambers, located in the Alden E. Starnes County Office Plaza, 905 West Ave., Lenoir.
For more information about the event, call 828-757-1345.
