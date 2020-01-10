HICKORY – Lenoir-Rhyne University’s 2019-20 Concert Series welcomes the KAIA string quartet Friday, Jan. 24, at 7:30 p.m. in Grace Chapel.
A Chicago-based ensemble, KAIA is celebrated for its ability to beautifully blur the lines between classical, Latin, and world music. The quartet features Naomi Culp and Victoria Moreira on violin, Amanda Grimm on viola, and Hope DeCelle on cello. The event is free and open to the public.
Devoted to exposing audiences to the rich and colorful music of Latin America, KAIA’s recent album collaboration with Fareed Haque was chosen by the Chicago Tribune as one of the top 10 classical musical recordings of 2018. Their latest album, "Sureño," explores the music and relationship of composers Astor Piazzolla and José Bragato.
Upcoming recording projects include a collaboration with jazz pianist Ryan Cohan and his work "Originations."
The doors for the KAIA performance will open at 7 p.m. For more information, visit lr.edu/concertseries or call the LR Box Office, which is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 828-328-7206.
