HICKORY – In celebration of the 98th season of bands at Lenoir-Rhyne University, the 92-member Wind Symphony will present its fall concert Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3:30 p.m. in the P.E. Monroe Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public.
Featured on the program are student conductors Andrew Francis, a senior music education major, and Levi Moffe, also a senior music education major. Both Francis and Moffe served this fall as the drum majors for the Spirit of LR Marching Band, and both intend to enter the Master of Arts in Teaching from Lenoir-Rhyne beginning in the summer of 2020. Francis and Moffe will conduct Percy Grainger’s two-movement set “Irish Tune from County Derry” and “Shepherd’s Hey.”
The program will include Gioachino Rossini’s “Tancredi Overture” which is meticulously transcribed by guest conductor Jeffrey Warner, United States Air Force retiree, Rossano Galante’s “Mt. Everest,” and Alexandre Travassos’ depiction of the plight of a community of Sephardic Jews living in Brazil.
The concert concludes with David Holsinger’s “On a Hymnsong of Philip Bliss,” a beautiful setting of a hymn commonly known as “It Is Well,” Claire Grundman’s iconic setting of “America the Beautiful,” and Robert Jager’s energetic “Esprit de Corps.”
Sharing the podium will be Daniel Kiser, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, director of university bands, and conductor of the LR Wind Symphony; Neil Underwood, associate director of university bands and director of the Spirit of LR marching band; and Warner.
The LR Wind Symphony, the university’s flagship instrumental ensemble, is comprised of students and local musicians.
Doors will open at 3 p.m. For more information, visit lr.edu/publicevents or call the LR Box Office, which is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 828-328-7206.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.