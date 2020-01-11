NEWTON - Recognizing that losing a spouse is one of life’s most profound losses, Carolina Caring’s Center for Grief & Healing will be offering a six-week support group for anyone who has lost a spouse or companion.

Led by trained bereavement counselors, group members will gather in a safe and nurturing environment with others who are walking a similar grief path. Throughout the sessions, members will have an opportunity to share memories of their loved one, learn more about the grief process, and gain helpful coping skills.

This group will meet every Tuesday beginning Jan. 21 through Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library, 375 Third St. NE, Hickory, from 2-3:30 p.m. To register, call 828-466-0466 ext. 2171.

For more information on other programs and services offered at Carolina Caring, visit www.carolinacaring.org.

