LONG VIEW - During the coronavirus (COVID-19) and stay-at-home emergency, the Town of Long View is working to support residents and utility customers.
To help ensure residents can remain at home and slow the spread of COVID-19, effective April 1 and consistent with the NC Governor’s Executive Order 124, the town is waiving penalties including late and default fees in addition to suspending residential utility disconnects for the next 60 days (until June 1, 2020).
Customers are still responsible for paying for all usage and minimum bills. Customers should continue to make payments on their accounts to avoid accumulating large balances, even if they cannot pay in full. Since utility account balances will not be forgiven, only deferred, customers having trouble paying utility bills in full or on time are urged to make incremental payments during this time.
All customers are encouraged to use the payment drop box at Town Hall or mail your payment to the address indicated on your monthly bill. The town will have payment plans available for residents who are unable to pay their bills in full over the next 60 days and details about payment plan options may be obtained by contacting Town Finance Director James Cozart at 828-322-3921.
