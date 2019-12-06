BREVARD - Earthshine Lodge in Lake Toxaway announced the addition of "An Appalachian Christmas" to the lodge's offerings during the holiday season. The event is open to guests of Earthshine Lodge as well as to the community.
Dates for "An Appalachian Christmas" will be the weekends of Dec. 6-8, 13-15 and 20-22.
Featured during this inaugural event will be brunch with Santa on Sundays, Dec. 8, 15 and 22. It will begin at 11 a.m. on Dec. 8 and at 9 a.m. on Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, and will feature a full brunch menu and time with Santa. Saturday mornings will continue the Appalachian Christmas theme with a market on the Earthshine Lodge grounds featuring local crafts, mulled wine, Appalachian music and llamas. All events are open to the public. For out-of-town guests staying at the lodge, meals and activities on site are included in the weekend package.
The new owners of Earthshine Lodge, Anna Bracco and Ali Holroyd Lien, are hosting the event. For more information, contact Earthshine Lodge at 828-862-4207 or www.earthshinenc.com.
