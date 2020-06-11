At Saturday's Black Lives Matter demonstration in downtown Hickory, we asked this question: What do you hope comes from this demonstration and protests being held around the world?

Here's what nine people said.

David Williams, Hickory City council member for Ward 4:

"There are several things I hope comes from these protests around the world.

First and foremost, I pray it ignites change that stops the killing of black and brown men and women. I pray that these protests save lives in the future.

“We are fortunate here in Hickory and Catawba County to where I am certain nothing of that nature will ever happen here. We have great police officers here, but nationally and globally there are bad officers and with this movement it will put them on notice this will no longer be tolerated.

“Also with these protests I pray it exposes systemic racism that affects black and brown people when it comes to the workplace, in politics, economic opportunities, and everyday life in our community. Most of all I pray it brings unity, understanding, and more love for one another among our own people and with other races. Because in the end we are all God's people.

“I watch protests on television and attended our protest here in Hickory and you see people from all walks of life -- black, white, Asian, and Hispanic -- and it makes me proud that we are not alone in this fight against racism and the killing of black and brown people. I have a huge stake in this not only being a black man but raising a young black son. With that being said, I hope everyone continues to look in the mirror and asks themselves: ‘What can I do to help and make this situation better?’ And that we strive forward in a changed world because Black Lives Matter.”

Aretha Taylor:

“Ultimately, I’m hoping for a change in heart for the people. More so, I hope for legal change -- not that laws will just be put in place, but that they will be enforced, as well. Based on what I’ve seen, there are laws in place to protect people but they aren’t being enforced. Though there are many men and women in uniform who are faithful to their call, those who are not need to be properly disciplined in order for us to truly see change.”

Serena Taylor:

“I’m hoping for more awareness locally, and then reaching out towards the national platform and gaining more allies. Even though people know of the inequalities, we need more people to be aware and who share the same ideals that we do in order to make change happen.”

Thelma Eley:

“For me, I pray and hope that this is just not a flash in the pan. I pray that this is a true catalyst for change. What I mean by that is that as human beings, we all deserve that same equal opportunity to live. Blacks in these United States of America have been crying about racism, crying about inequality, crying about injustice; all of that has seemingly fallen on deaf ears. It’s an unfortunate thing, but those who have not had our experience just don’t know. They can live in their comfortable little zone, until it’s right in their face.

“I’m hopeful and inspired by this energy but this can’t just be the trend for now. This has to be the beginning of something sustainable and something real. And we’re not asking for anything except the right to the treated equal. Basic human rights. It’s time for all of the non-minorities to come together and accept the fact that racism and inequality exists. Say it, because until you are willing to say it and have that conversation, nothing will change.”

Gabriella Eley:

“For me this means a lot. But this shouldn’t just be a trend or a one-week thing. We should use our voices to talk about injustice and inequality to make it actually mean something. When a black man or woman is killed from racism, it hurts me. And it makes me fear for my life. So, in order to see change, we have to actually go out and be that person to make the change.”

Dorian Whitworth:

“Change. The main thing we need is change.”

Jaylen Whitworth:

“Equality and understanding. Those are two things that everybody needs, and without those everything will stay the same.”

Ariel McDonald:

“I hope a change begins in our community.”

Senquajja Hardeman:

“A change will come from this. The more we come together and not hate on each other, I feel like we can build a stronger power.”

