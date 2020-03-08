Local women to be honored during event
HICKORY — In what has become an annual tradition during National Women’s History Month, four local women will be honored for their contributions to the community during an awards ceremony and reception.
The celebration will be held on Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Coe Gallery at the Hickory Museum of Art, with guest speaker Tammera Hill, Special Deputy Attorney General for the Public Safety Section of the NC Department of Justice. The event is free and the public is invited.
Hosted by the Friends of Hickory Public Library (Patrick Beaver Memorial Library and Ridgeview Branch Library) and Women’s Resource Center, this year’s Community Service Award honorees include Veronica Ballabeni, Mary Ann Crane, Arnita Dula and Naomi East. More than two dozen women have been recognized for their community service since the awards were instituted in 2008.
The 2020 theme for National Women’s History Month is “Valiant Women of the Vote.” Paula Finegan, who served on the selection committee for the Hickory event, noted that, “This is an especially important year for women, marking the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, in which women won the right to vote. Honoring these exceptional local women for their contributions to the greater Hickory community is a wonderful way in which to celebrate their achievements along with this important milestone in America’s history.”
Translator and citizen advocate Veronica Ballabeni is a Peruvian native who emigrated to Hickory in 2000 with her husband and young son to be near her parents who were living in the city.
Affectionately know as “The Library Lady” for her many contributions to the Friends of Hickory Public Library, Mary Ann Crane counts her time as a Friends volunteer as her “greatest joy.”
Deputy City Attorney for the City of Hickory, Arnita Dula grew up in Caldwell County in the Dulatown community. As a former educator, she taught in the Caldwell County Public Schools and served as assistant principal and principal with Hickory Public Schools.
Previously honored as one of the “Great 100 Nurses in NC,” “Who’s Who in American Nursing,” a “Catawba County Woman of Distinction,” and CVCC Teacher of the Year, Naomi East is the former director of CVCC’s nursing program and the college’s dean of health sciences. She retired after 33 years of teaching.
Guest speaker Tammera Hill supervises a staff of attorneys and legal support specialists for the Department of Public Safety. She is a Hickory native.
The Hickory Museum of Art is located at 243 Third Ave., NE.
