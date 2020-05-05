Local service agencies can apply for funds
HICKORY — Catawba County has been awarded federal funds made available through the department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program.
Catawba County has been chosen to receive $60,394 for Phase 37 and $86,104 for Phase CARES to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federation of North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide. The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board made up of representatives from Catawba County United Way, Catawba Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, The Hickory Ministerial Association, The Salvation Army, a homeless or formerly homeless representative, and a representative of county government, will determine how the funds awarded to Catawba County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice non-discrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Catawba County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Exodus Homes, Family Care Center, Family Guidance Center, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry, Hickory Soup Kitchen, Morningstar First Baptist Church, The Corner Table, and The Salvation Army participating. These agencies were responsible for providing utility and rent/mortgage assistance, meals and lodging for Catawba County citizens in need throughout the past year.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Tammy Dotson at the Catawba County United Way office at tdotson@ccunitedway.com or go to its website at www.ccunitedway.com and look for EFSP FUNDS AVAILABLE for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is Thursday, May 14, at 5 p.m.
New website supports Valdese businesses
VALDESE — The town of Valdese has launched a new web page, DowntownValdese.com, for residents and visitors to explore Valdese merchants. The website features categories including restaurants, retail, services, and more. Under each section you can find information and links to the local merchant’s online sites.
The website was launched amid the COVID-19 crisis to ensure ease of access to information regarding operations of these local businesses.
“Advertising our local businesses amid this pandemic has become a huge priority to us,” said Community Affairs Director Morrissa Angi. “We realize how devastating this may be for many small businesses around the country, and we want to do our part in supporting and advertising our local businesses.”
Many Valdese restaurants are offering delivery and curbside pickup options to ensure safety of all citizens and employees while continuing to operate. But it’s not just the restaurants that continue to show resiliency through this pandemic, as many Valdese merchants have continued to operate through online sales, delivery, and curbside pickup and purchase options.
DowntownValdese.com provides a one-stop website to explore all locally owned businesses, making it easier to shop small, Angi said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.