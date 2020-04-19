NEWTON - In a unified support effort from Twin City Insurance, First Security Insurance, and Jason Herman Insurance, a donation will be made to Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry to lend a hand during this challenging time.
These agencies recognize that ECCCM is experiencing an even greater demand for crisis assistance services due to COVID-19, and are eager to support ECCCM’s mission and ministry in the community. The people behind these insurance agencies are of the united belief that we will be stronger as a community as we care for one another.
ECCCM remains on the front lines of the pandemic, working in collaboration with Catawba County Government, the Catawba County Public Health Department, Catawba County United Way, as well as local officials for public safety, as coordinated plans are established for the safety of all. As a crisis assistance agency, ECCCM recognizes its responsibility to those in need within the community, and plans are to maintain all operations during this virus outbreak.
If you would like to donate to help support the needs of others during this crisis, you can give safely at ECCCM.org. The organization is a Catawba County United Way partner, and as such, it also encourages people to give to CCUW COVID-19 Response Fund. Go to CCUnitedWay.org for more information.
