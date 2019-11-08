NEWTON - A local beef and community field day is planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hickory American Legion Fairgroounds on U.S. 70.
A live cattle demonstration will be held to explain how to judge an animal’s value at the auction and what buyers are looking at when they bid. In addition, live animals will be used to explain how to move animals by simply understanding their natural instincts to encourage them to move a certain direction.
Talks include animal health, hay analysis, feed products, minerals, cattle handling equipment, and marketing cattle. Presenters will be cattlemen, extension agents, auctioneers, veterinarians, seedstock producers, and equipment dealers.
More than 25 exhibitors will be showing items to assist the producer to raise and produce high quality beef cattle and products. A complimentary local BBQ meal will be served at noon. (Deserts made by Mathis Chapel Baptist Church ladies.) An auction occurs after lunch of donated items to benefit youth livestock programs.
The sponsors for this event include the Harward Brothers Livestock Market, Big Dream Farm, and Catawba Valley Cattlemen coming from all counties bordering the Catawba River.
Everyone is invited.
For more information, call 405-219-1902 or 704-322-9770.
