BETHLEHEM — Jimmy Myers, Methodist minister, District Court judge, and Lions district governor, paid a visit to the Bethlehem Lions Club at their Jan. 23 meeting.
He brought messages and updates from the district, state, and international levels of Lions International, Inc. Lion Gov. Myers spoke of how Lions quickly respond to disaster areas around the world as they are in more than 200 countries worldwide and always vigilant. Camp Dogwood on Lake Norman in Sherrills Ford was also a topic as they move to make the campus available to more groups to help keep up the camp and expand its services. Camp Dogwood has provided camp for the blind and vision impaired every summer for more than 50 years.
He also praised the Bethlehem club for going beyond meeting all district and international club goals in recent years. He also brought along many different Lions’ collectible pins for those Lion pin collectors in the club.
