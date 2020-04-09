Special occasions worthy of celebrating continue to occur during this time of COVID-19. My mother, Eva Fullbright—known to most of her friends and relatives as “Bill”—celebrated a birthday this week. And it was no ordinary birthday. It was her 95th. Planning a party is more difficult when COVID-19 hits your community. But I saw others nationwide coming up with creative ideas, and I was determined my mother was going to have a party!
Just a few friends and relatives came by Trinity Village on Tuesday to wave through a window to her to mark her big day. Of course, social distancing was in place for all of us on the outside of the glass. But there were big smiles and waves and kisses blown to her. We sang Happy Birthday as she waved back and her tears began to flow. Happy tears. She said all of us there were her favorite people in the whole world. I’m pretty sure it was her most memorable and maybe even her happiest birthday in her 95 years.
Her happy day would not have been possible without the kind, caring and professional assistance of special staff members at Trinity Village. Sharon Benfield, activities director, and Melissa Eller, activities associate, went far beyond in helping us to celebrate with her. Trinity Village’s entire management and staff are sent a huge thank you from me for the exceptional and kind care they deliver to my mother 365 days a year. Throughout the COVID-19 quarantine, their staff members have added many extra steps to their days by providing additional snacks and activities to keep senior spirits high. I am so grateful to them. Mother’s days are happy, and because of that, my days are happy, too.
I’m most grateful that we can still find safe ways to celebrate during these uncertain times. Life is still so good for most of us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.