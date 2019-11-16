NEWTON — Life Line Screening, a provider of community-based preventive health screenings, will offer a preventive health event at the Newton Recreation Center on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Five screenings will be offered that scan for the following potential health problems:

» Blocked arteries, which are a leading cause of stroke

» Abdominal aortic aneurysms, which can lead to a ruptured aorta

» Hardening of the arteries in the legs, which is a strong predictor of heart disease

» Atrial fibrillation or irregular heartbeat, which are closely tied to stroke risk

» Bone density screening, which is used to assess the risk of osteoporosis in men and women

The Wellness Package includes all five tests from $149 ($139 with Life Line Screening member discount). All five screenings take 60-90 minutes to complete.

Screenings will be at the Newton Recreation Center, 23 South Brady Ave.

For more information or to register for your appointment and receive a $10 discount off any package priced above $129, call 888-653-6441, visit www.lifelinescreening.com/communitycircle or text the word “circle” to 797979.

