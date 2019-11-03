NEWTON – Seeking out sources of funding to create new programs or grow existing ones can be a formidable task for people involved with 501c3 organizations.
To give local nonprofits a better chance at success in grant cycles, the Catawba County Library is offering a workshop to help participants create a statement of program or need. The course takes place at noon on Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Main Library in Newton (115 West C St.) It is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Call 828-465-8665 to register.
A statement of program or need describes a project or program in a compelling way so that it’s more apt to be funded. It requires self-analysis, carefully coordinated thoughts, appropriate details, and smart, persuasive writing. Once the basic language is complete, the statement can be tailored to meet the varying requirements of other grant applications.
Future workshops in the library’s Grant Writing 101 series will explore additional aspects of the process. At any time, people who are interested in locating grants are invited to schedule an appointment with a research librarian and learn more about Candid, a new database that combines the resources of the former Foundation Center (a leading source of worldwide philanthropy) and the former GuideStar (a leading source on nonprofits). Candid can help organizations uncover useful grant leads and is available at the Main Library in Newton.
While finding grants that fit the thrust of an organization’s work can be a challenge for nonprofits, it’s also true that many foundations struggle to dispense the funds they have available. With the library’s help in research and writing, local nonprofits can boost their chances of securing the funding they need.
To learn more about the grant-writing program or to set up a time to explore Candid, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
