NEWTON – This week, the Catawba County Library will be showcasing special adaptations of the "Cinderella" ballet, as performed by Hickory Ballet and Performing Arts.
The performances are interactive, encouraging children to get involved in Cinderella’s efforts to escape her stepmother, attend the king’s ball, and find true love. The goal of the shows is to teach youngsters how to communicate through movement and to show how dance tells stories without words.
At each "Cinderella" presentation, students from Hickory Ballet will demonstrate the various ways they use gesture, expression, and other physical movements to help people understand what is happening on stage from moment to moment.
In addition to seeing portions of the ballet performed, children will have the chance to learn some ballet steps themselves. Not only will they discover the discipline needed to perform, but they’ll also realize how precise the actions must be to tell an effective story.
Each program will also be followed by an activity based on the story. The shows are open to boys and girls, to families, and to people of all ages.
In its ongoing partnership with Hickory Ballet, the library has also hosted performances of "The Nutcracker," "The Sleeping Beauty," and "Alice in Wonderland" at all seven branches, thanks to the generosity of the Friends of the Library.
The programs will take place at the following dates and locations:
• Saturday, Feb. 29 at 10 a.m. at the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Branch Library
• Saturday, Feb. 29 at 11:30 a.m. at the Maiden Branch Library
• Saturday, Feb. 29 at 1 p.m. at the St. Stephens Branch Library
To learn more about the Catawba County Library System or any of its programs, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.