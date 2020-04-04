HICKORY – Hickory Public Library’s popular Library To-Go pickup service for library books, music, and movies is now being offered at the Ridgeview Branch. Pickup service will be available at the Ridgeview Branch on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The service allows patrons to request holds on materials through their online library accounts and over the phone by dialing 828-304-0500. Items will be packed and ready to pick up by 10 a.m. on the next scheduled pickup day.
Hickory Public Library launched the new Library To-Go service on March 23 at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library in response to COVID-19 closures.
“The Library To-Go pickup service has been greatly appreciated by the Hickory community. Hundreds of library patrons have already taken advantage of the pickup service at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. We are happy to expand this service to the Ridgeview Branch, so that even more residents can continue to enjoy access to library materials,” said Hickory Library Director Sarah Greene.
Library To-Go pickup service will continue to be available at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Library patrons can also access a wide range of digital resources, including e-books, audiobooks, music, and movies. Monthly borrowing limits for Hoopla, Kanopy, and the North Carolina Digital Library have been increased while the library is closed.
Those without a Hickory Public Library card can set up a free temporary account online that will allow access to all online resources. Once the library reopens, patrons can come in and sign up for a full library card. Library staff is available to answer any questions regarding digital resources, library accounts, and Library To-Go requests by phone from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
