HICKORY – Beginning Dec. 2, Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will close its second floor to the public while new carpet is installed.

The library will maintain its regular operating hours, with the first floor open to the public. A temporary computer lab will be created on the first floor, and library staff will help bring books and other items from the second floor as needed.

Library patrons may also request needed items in advance, either through their online accounts or by calling the library at 828-304-0500. Items will be held at the front desk for five days, giving patrons plenty of time to pick up the materials when convenient. The second floor is expected to reopen by Jan. 2, 2020.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. Hickory Public Library locations (Patrick Beaver Memorial Library and Ridgeview Branch Library) are open 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Libraries will be closed Dec. 24-26 and on Jan. 1, 2020. For more information, call 828-304-0500.

