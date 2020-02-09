NEWTON – February is National Bird Feeding Month. February is also the date of the 23rd annual Great Backyard Bird Count.
To learn more about both events, people are invited to participate in the Catawba County Library’s monthly Craftsman Collaborative series, which will focus on the hobby of backyard birding. The program takes place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Conover Branch Library (403 Conover Station SE).
Special guest and bird lover Jean McAnulty, a Catawba County Extension Master Gardener volunteer, will share what she finds appealing about birds as she speaks to children and adults about local species, bird identification, and the importance of counting birds.
The Great Backyard Bird Count encourages people throughout the world to count the birds that they see in their particular location over the course of four days (Friday, Feb. 14 through Monday, Feb. 17, 2020) and to report the sightings at www.birdcount.org. Anyone can participate, and counts can take as few as 15 minutes or last for a longer period of time on any of the designated days. The exercise helps provide a real-time snapshot of bird populations across the world.
All of the counts submitted will help researchers at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society learn how birds are doing and figure out how to better protect them and the environment. Two-thirds of North American bird species are currently believed to be at risk of extinction.
The Main Library in Newton will also host a Backyard Birds program for children at 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. It will be presented in English and Spanish. The following week, kids are invited back to the Newton Library to make a bird feeder and decorate a bird house in a For the Birds program at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb.24.
The library’s Craftsman Collaborative series is designed to share a love of crafting, art, ideas, and talent. Each month, new artisans visit the library to talk about their passions and lead participants in creating a special version of the guest artisans’ favorite craft. Anyone interested in sharing a topic is welcome to contact the library at 828.466.5108 to discuss headlining an upcoming workshop.
To learn more about the Catawba County Library System or any of its programs and resources, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828.465.8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
