NEWTON — Curious about what other local people have been reading, listening to and watching? The Catawba County Library System has just released its most popular checkouts from 2019.
Each year, the library tallies the titles that get the most circulation, and over the past 12 months, the following items have drawn the most attention from library patrons — in print and digitally.
If an item or author catches your eye, visit any of the library’s branches — Newton, Claremont, Conover, Maiden, Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Southwest (Mountain View), St. Stephens, and the Library to Go (mobile branch) — to check out the book or DVD.
If you’d like to learn more about how to read or listen to books digitally, watch movies online or download free apps like Hoopla, Overdrive and Libby that give you access to media wherever and whenever you want, visit any library branch for hands-on help in the new year.
Adult Fiction
» “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens
» “Every Breath,” by Nicholas Sparks
» “Killer Instinct,” by James Patterson
» “Redemption,” by David Baldacci
» “Under Currents,” by Nora Roberts
Adult Nonfiction
» “Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover
» “Becoming,” by Michelle Obama
» “Endurance: A Year in Space, a Lifetime of Discovery,” by Scott Kelly
» “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis,” by J.D. Vance
» “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood,” by Trevor Noah
Children’s Easy
» “Pete the Kitty and the Case of the Hiccups,” by James Dean
» “Pete the Cat Goes Camping,” by James Dean
» “Pete the Cat and the Cool Caterpillar,” by James Dean
» “Pete the Cat and the Lost Tooth,” by James Dean
» “Pete the Cat: Too Cool for School,” by Kim Dean
Young Adult Fiction
» “The Hate U Give,” by Angie Thomas
» “To Kill a Mockingbird,” by Harper Lee
» “The Cruel Prince,” by Holly Black
» “Salt to the Sea: A Novel,” by Ruta Sepetys
» “Stalking Jack the Ripper,” by Kerri Maniscalco
Juvenile Fiction
» “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown,” by Jeff Kinney
» “Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild,” by Dav Pilkey
» “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules,” by Jeff Kinney
» “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever,” by Jeff Kinney
» “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul,” by Jeff Kinney
DVDs
» “Avengers: Infinity War”
» “Venom”
» “Ant-Man and the Wasp
» “Deadpool 2”
» “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”
Spanish Adult Fiction
» “El libro de los americanos desconocidos (The Book of Unknown Americans),” by Cristina Henriquez
» “La fruta del borrachero (Fruit of the Drunken Tree),” by Ingrid Rojas Contreras
» “Mientras respire: (una novela de suspenso adictiva que le quitara el aliento) (While Breathing: An Addictive Novel of Suspense That Will Take Your Breath),” by Carlos Cuauhtemoc Sanchez
» “La hija olvidada: novella (The Daughter’s Tale: A Novel),” by Armando Lucas Correa
» “Noviembre (November),” by Jorge Galan
CD Adult Fiction
» “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens
» “Connections in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel,” by J.D. Robb
» “Long Road to Mercy,” by David Baldacci
» “Redemption,” by David Baldacci
» “Look Alive Twenty-Five,” by Janet Evanovich
Large Print Fiction
» “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens
» “Long Road to Mercy,” by David Baldacci
» “Cross Country: A Novel,” by James Patterson
» “Redemption,” by David Baldacci
» “The Fallen,” by David Baldacci
Hoopla Audiobooks
» “Missing Molly,” by Natalie Barelli
» “Then She Was Gone,” by Lisa Jewell
» “Pieces of Her,” by Karin Slaughter
» “The Tattooist of Auschwitz,” by Heather Morris
» “The Power of Vulnerability,” by Brené Brown
Hoopla E-books
» “Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are So You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be,” by Rachel Hollis
“Unfck Your Brain: Using Science to Get Over Anxiety, Depression, Anger, Freak-outs, and Triggers,” by Faith G. Harper, PhD, LPC-S, ACS, ACN
» “The Obesity Code: Unlocking the Secrets of Weight Loss,” by Jason Fung
» “Missing Molly,” by Natalie Barelli
» “Crazy Love: Overwhelmed by a Relentless God,” by Francis Chan
Hoopla Movies
» “Hamilton: One Shot to Broadway”
» “A.X.L.”
» “13 Going On 30”
» “Ducktales: The Movie Treasure of the Lost Lamp”
» “Hotel Artemis”
NC Digital/Overdrive (aka Libby) Ebooks
» “The Novels of Gillian Flynn: Sharp Objects, Dark Places,” by Gillian Flynn
» “Becoming,” by Michelle Obama
» “Release Me: Stark Trilogy, Book 1,” by J. Kenner
» “A Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire Series, Book 1,” by George R.R. Martin
» “A Plain and Simple Heart: The Amish of Apple Grove Series, Book 2,” by Lori Copeland and Virginia Smith
NC Digital/Overdrive (aka Libby) Audiobooks
» “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone: Harry Potter Series, Book 1,” by J.K. Rowling
» “The Dark Garden: A Novel,” by Eden Bradley
» “A Walk in the Woods: Rediscovering America on the Appalachian Trail,” by Bill Bryson
» “Tell the Wolves I’m Home: A Novel,” by Carol Rifka Brunt
» “Where’d You Go, Bernadette: A Novel,” by Maria Semple
To learn more about any library resource or service, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
