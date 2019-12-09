NEWTON – What do you believe a library can be? The library wants to know.
The Catawba County Library has begun to envision and design the future of library services in the county and is offering a series of public forums to encourage people to share their thoughts and opinions.
Local growth and economic trends indicate that library usage will continue to increase in the county, so the library is contemplating the best ways to serve residents, deliver exceptional quality of life, and keep a focus on making.living.better.
The library’s new strategic plan will help expand library services and create facilities that will anticipate – and respond to – community needs. Among the priorities being considered are determining how to bring people together and exploring what residents want for their lives – and then tailoring resources and spaces to deliver what matters most.
By hearing and seeing what engages patrons, the library can create environments that welcome every individual.
This week, the library will be hosting several public forums to collect information from any resident who would like to participate. From there, a community-centered plan will be coordinated to help create a future that continues to delight and serve everyone who calls Catawba County home.
The sessions will take place at the following dates and locations:
• Today at 5:30 p.m. at St. Stephens Branch Library (3225 Springs Road NE, Hickory)
• Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Main Library in Newton (115 West C St.)
• Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Main Library in Newton (115 West C St.)
• Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Main Library in Newton (115 West C St.)
• Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Sherrills Ford-Terrell Branch Library (9154 Sherrills Ford Road, Terrell)
• Thursday at 3 p.m. at Southwest Branch Library (2944 N.C. 127 South, Hickory – Market Square Shopping Center)
• Thursday at 6 p.m. at Main Library in Newton (115 West C St.)
To learn more about the forums or library services in general, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
